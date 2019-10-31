Dine in the clouds

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even an ordinary chai tastes great when you have it on the mountains, enjoying a view. Built around the concept of fine dining with a view, 160 feet above the ground, is Cloud Dining, the newest fine dine place in Hyderabad. Situated opposite Shilparamam in HiTech City, the experience involves enjoying a five-course dinner along with 25 others in a deck suspended in the air using a crane. The seating is similar to that of an airplane with seat belts ensuring you are safe even as you swivel 180 degrees to catch the view. The one-hour dinner on the deck in the sky typically takes about ten minutes for everyone to be seated with the belts strapped on and about ten minutes to reach the top.

“Even in case of a health emergency, we can bring down the deck in three minutes,” said Devi Dutt Koli, Managing Director, Cloud Dining, at the pre-launch event. So does it feel dizzy, like in a Giant Wheel in the amusement park? Not much as the ascent is gradual and you will hardly feel the movement. However, those with fear of heights may feel slightly nervous, which is natural, especially when they look below.” The novelty of a dinner up there with your loved one is unique and is what memories should be made of,” said Tarun Koli, at the media preview on Wednesday. Available only for dinner in three one-hour slots from 6 pm to 9 pm, on a day with good weather, the deck can completely rotate to give you a 360-degree view of the city.

On other days, you will have to be content with just your side of the view. Take the seats towards Shilparamam if you like to catch a view of the IT corridor. With music and strobe lights for company, the experience is exhilarating giving the most glamorous views of the city, especially the city lots that for the Hi-Tech City. Take the seats on the other side to watch the lake. And yes, the deck will be brought down if it rains heavily. However, there is a ceiling that can protect you from the water in case of a drizzle. The restaurant is also open to hosting private parties and yes there will be live music on weekends in the sky deck. For `4,999 per person, Cloud Dining may appeal to the adventure-loving youth. The restaurant also has another section is an on-ground restaurant which serves a meal with 49 varieties for `499 curated by 2013 Master Chef winner Ripu Daman Handa.

Up above the sky

Only mobile phone allowed. Leave heavy bags in the locker below

There is no floor as such. So if you drop your phone, expect the worst

Anyone who is old enough to be seated on their own is allowed to take the deck ride

Don’t look down, if you suffer from vertigo

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi

kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com

@mkalanidhi