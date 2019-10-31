Home Cities Hyderabad

Man arrested in Hyderabad for duping jobseeker of Rs 13 lakh

The Task Force sleuths on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man from Mancherial district for allegedly duping unemployed youth on the pretext of providing jobs in the Secretariat.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Task Force sleuths on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man from Mancherial district for allegedly duping unemployed youth on the pretext of providing jobs in the Secretariat.

The arrested person has been identified as Nomula Rajender Goud, of Mandamarri in Mancherial district.
According to police,  Rajender Goud met one Sahadevudu of Secunderabad and told him that he has good contacts with higher officials in the Secretariat and other government officials. Promising him to provide a government job, Goud collected Rs 13 lakh from Sahadevudu.  After collecting the amount, Goud failed to secure a job for him and also switched off his mobile phone.

After realising that he was cheated, Sahadevudu lodged a police complaint. On a tip-off about Goud’s presence in Secunderabad, he was apprehended on Wednesday. Police also seized some fake documents and cash of Rs 80,000 from him. He was later handed over to Gopalapuram police for taking further action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Task Force cheating fraud Mancherial district
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp