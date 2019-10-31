Home Cities Hyderabad

Pothole-ridden Hyderabad roads taking a toll on locals

Monsoon has taken a lasting toll on the city roads leaving several roads, particularly in the interior areas, riddled with potholes.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:30 AM

Commuters are in for a bumpy ride on the Tarnaka flyover in Hyderabad, which has been ridden with potholes ever since the monsoon began this year | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Monsoon has taken a lasting toll on the city roads leaving several roads, particularly in the interior areas, riddled with potholes. Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continues to go ahead with patch and mend policy, where the repairs fail prematurely.  “Two days ago a team of GHMC workers patched the potholes, but a few hours later, the road began showing up potholes once again. And now the road is worse than it was before,” said Ahmed Pasha, a resident of First Lancer, Banjara Hills.

“This is because of waterlogging. It is a perennial problem in First Lancer. The corporation has not planned the road in a way that rainwater is washed off.  Drainage systems are blocked. Water stands on the road until it’s all soaked up by the heat. Otherwise, there is no one to clear the stagnated water,” he added.  
Not just First Lancer, such roads are a common sight in Hyderabad, “Roads resemble the lunar surface.  From the past two months, there is no let-up in rain. It, at least, takes 12 hours for the patchwork to mix with the road. In the meantime, if it rains, the patchwork will be washed off,” said a GHMC official.
‘’The corporation is prepared with the Rapid Action Team to take up immediate repairs, but it can only happen if the rain stops,” he said.

“Our aim is to fill potholes soon after we get reports. Our focus will mainly be on the maintenance of internal roads. All the major roads in the city will be given for private contractors for maintenance,” added the official.

