38 German citizens airlifted from Hyderabad after coronavirus screening

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid this lockdown, GMR Hyderabad International airport has been operating special relief flights for those stranded in the country.

On Tuesday, 38 German nationals were airlifted via flight AI 3005, a Dreamliner Boeing B787-8 aircraft.

The flight landed at Hyderabad airport on Tuesday at 7.32 am from Chennai. In coordination with the German Consulate and the State government, a group of 38 passengers arrived at the airport at 6 am. GHIAL terminal operators, airside operators ensured their safe departure.

Before they left, screening and safety measures including thermal screening were undertaken on them. The passengers joined those who boarded the aircraft in Chennai.

From Hyderabad, the flight proceeded towards Mumbai, from where it would reach Frankfurt. On March 28, the airport handled another special rescue flight of IndiGo to evacuate its crew stuck in Hyderabad.