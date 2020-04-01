Cops to book cases under Disaster Management Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has empowered the station house officers, above the rank of sub-inspectors, to file complaints related to lockdown which were registered under Section 51 to 59 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 in their respective jurisdiction.

Ravi Gupta, principal secretary (home department) issued a GO under Section 51 to 59 of Disaster Management Act 2005, which seeks to lay down what will constitute an offence in terms of obstruction of the functions under the Act.