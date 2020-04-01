Frauds dupe people with fake QR codes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Those who wish to make a quick buck during a calamity are a dime a dozen. Many fraudsters have been sharing fake QR codes in the name of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) fund and siphoning off money from innocent donors.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police also received a complaint that unknown persons were forwarding links to dubious QR codes on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.

The QR codes were being circulated in the name of the PM CARES fund to people who are active on social media.

“We are verifying the details on whether the links are genuine or fake. Based on the inquiry report, we will initiate action,” said the police.

They also stated that they have started tracking the online networking systems of several suspected miscreants indulging in withdrawing money from bank account holders without their knowledge of customers.