Man creates fake GO on wine shops, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have arrested a resident of Uppal named Sunny for creating a fake Government Order (GO) which stated that wine shops would open soon to supply liquor to addicts.

The fake order went viral on social media and several gullible people had begun gathering in front of wine shops for the last two days.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the fake GO was created on the name of Excise Department officials and carried forged signatures.

“The accused created a fake GO saying Excise Department officials had granted permission to owners of liquor shops to stay open from March 29. It also said excise constables would be posted at each shop to control crowds.

When this “GO” went viral, law and order problems were arose at various places,” police said.Anjani Kumar said Sunny would be produced before court for judicial remand.