1.22 lakh challans issued in Cyberabad during coronavirus lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making best use of the lockdown period to drive traffic sense into the public, the Cyberabad traffic police has issued nearly 1.22 lakh e-challans on motorists who are venturing out during the lockdown period and also decided to flout traffic norms. As per data from the officials, between March 22 to March 29, nearly 1,22,064 challans have been issued on motorists.

The department has also issued 2,192 contact enforcement cases as well, where in six drunk drivers, and 71 chargesheets were filed on errant motorists. The high number of cases can be attributed to the police catching hold of all types of traffic violations.

The traffic cops are now scrutinizing for helmets not just on the rider, but also on the pillion rider. With less traffic on the roads on the whole, violations like cell phone driving, and no side mirrors on the vehicles are also easily noticeable.

For instance, 17,378 persons who were pillion riding without a helmet were penalised, apart from this 2,000 motorists who wore half helmets or did not buckle up also got a challan. Similarly, 87 challans were issued for using cell phone while driving.

Officials said the challans are means to dissuade persons from coming during the lockdown phase and also to ensure that if they do come out, they follow traffic rules. With empty roads, people seem to have a tendency to speed and drive on the wrong side of the roads, fetching nearly 1,169 and 2,315 challans respectively.