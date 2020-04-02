STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

1.22 lakh challans issued in Cyberabad during coronavirus lockdown

The department has also issued 2,192 contact enforcement cases as well, where in six drunk drivers, and 71 chargesheets were filed on errant motorists.

Published: 02nd April 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Police fine, traffic violation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making best use of the lockdown period to drive traffic sense into the public, the Cyberabad traffic police has issued nearly 1.22 lakh e-challans on motorists who are venturing out during the lockdown period and also decided to flout traffic norms. As per data from the officials, between March 22 to March 29, nearly 1,22,064 challans have been issued on motorists.

The department has also issued 2,192 contact enforcement cases as well, where in six drunk drivers, and 71 chargesheets were filed on errant motorists. The high number of cases can be attributed to the police catching hold of all types of traffic violations.

The traffic cops are now scrutinizing for helmets not just on the rider, but also on the pillion rider. With less traffic on the roads on the whole, violations like cell phone driving, and no side mirrors on the vehicles are also easily noticeable.

For instance, 17,378 persons who were pillion riding without a helmet were penalised, apart from this 2,000 motorists who wore half helmets or did not buckle up also got a challan. Similarly, 87 challans were issued for using cell phone while driving.

Officials said the challans are means to dissuade persons from coming during the lockdown phase and also to ensure that if they do come out, they follow traffic rules. With empty roads, people seem to have a tendency to speed and drive on the wrong side of the roads, fetching nearly 1,169 and 2,315 challans respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Cyberabad Traffic Police Cyberabad lockdown Cyberabad traffic violations
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp