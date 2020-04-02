Coronavirus: Panel formed to dispose of dead bodies in Hyderabad as per Centre's SOP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration Department on Wednesday constituted an eight-member official committee to ensure the disposal of bodies of those who died of suspected or confirmed Coronavirus infection as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) stipulated by the Central government.

The committee, which was formed after a high-level meeting held by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, is entrusted with the task of effectively monitoring the disposal of bodies in the GHMC.

The committee will be chaired by GHMC Zonal Commissioner N Ravi Kiran and comprises Additional DCP Maddipati Srinivas, SDC of Hyderabad Collectorate P Ashok Kumar, Osmania Medical College HOD Professor Krupal Singh, chief medical officer of Health in GHMC Amar, AMOH Ravinder Goud and AMOH Aizaz Khasim.

While Ravi Kiran will head the committee, the other members will act as nodal officers of their respective departments. According to the orders issued by government, the Collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts will extend necessary cooperation to the committee.