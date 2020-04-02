STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Paedophiles on the prowl in Hyderabad amid coronavirus lockdown

Despite restrictions imposed across the city in view of Covid-19, paedophiles have been lurking, targeting children within their own homes.

Published: 02nd April 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

violence, child abuse

For representation purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Despite restrictions imposed across the city in view of COVID-19, paedophiles have been lurking, targeting children within their own homes. Since the lockdown was announced, the Childline Divya Disha in Hyderabad has received two reports of child sexual abuse and lodged complaints with the police.

The first complaint was received from Langar Houz where a father abused his pre-teen daughter. The victim and her mother, in order to avoid the trauma, went to a relative’s house. But the filing of the case was delayed due to the lockdown.

"The lockdown caused some delay. However, when we got to know of the case we provided support for them to file the case and all related procedures like medical examination and statement has been taken of the victim," informed an official of the childline.

In another case reported from Chikdapally police station limits, involved a five-year-old who along with her family visited their relatives living in the vicinity, where a 15-year-old male abused the girl. The complaint reached Childline who then linked up with police officials and rescued her.

Owing to the current situation, the delinquent minor has been placed at home, to ensure there is no exposure to the infectious virus. Experts note that considering the long duration of the lockdown, the government should also take into account children and their needs during the period.

"In a situation like this, vulnerable sections tend to be more at risk. The government must take into account the scope of such violence against them and also educate parents on vulnerability," explained Divya Disha founder Philip Issador.

He further stated that parents must be more cautious of their children spending more time online and offline with nothing to do, exposing them to vulnerable situations. The childline helpline 1098 has also been receiving calls from distressed parents unable to take their children for critical medical intervention owing to the lockdown. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad child abuse Coronavirus COVID 19 Hyderabad paedophiles Coronavirus lockdown Hyderabad lockdown
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp