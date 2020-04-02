Three tigers, lions born at Nehru zoo park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad zoo saw many new additions over the past few days as the State remains under the lockdown. These include the birth of three new Royal Bengal Tiger cubs, two African Lion cubs, six jackal pups and two Blue Gold Macaw chicks.

Telangana PCCF R Sobha visited the Hyderabad zoo to review precautionary measures taken up for the lockdown period and expressed happiness over the new additions. She observed the Tiger cubs through the monitor in the Tiger moat area. A media release by the zoo said that the entire zoo is being sprayed with anti-viral liquid Sodium Hypochlorate and bleaching powder alternatively, every week since first week of March.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Sobha and other officials watch newborn Royal Bengal Tiger cubs through a monitor at Nehru zoo park on Wednesday