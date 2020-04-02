Two arrested for transport of alcohol

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons who attempted to illegally transport liquor have been caught by the Kandukur police of Rachakonda Commissionerate on Wednesday. The police seized an SUV and 114 liquor bottles from the possession of the accused. The accused were also booked for violating G.O. No 45, the State’s lockdown order.

Acting on credible information, the police intercepted a Tata Safari SUV vehicle near Thimmapur village. The seized liquor consists of beer and whisky. The arrested have been identified as Ande Mahendar, 28, and his cousin Ande Srinivas, 35, who runs Madhuram Restaurant at Ibrahimpatnam. A case has been registered under 34 (a) AP Excise Act 1968, and Section 188 of IPC.