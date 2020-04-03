But the classes must go on...

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Dr Philomena, Director and Correspondent of Villa Marie Degree College for Women, Somajiduga, says, “The lockdown did not deter our spirit of learning. We changed the home-bound mode to learning outbound. We are reaching out to the students by delivering lectures into their homes.” The college went online by conducting virtual classes using Zoom application. The faculty used WhatsApp to forward audio /video lectures. Computer simulation is being utilised to the maximum by forwarding power point presentations to the students.

“The faculty have been sharing audio and video links related to the subjects and checking the assignments and reviewing projects on line. The end semester exams slated in May may get deferred but the recaptualisation is taking place through forwarding the study material and ensuring the academic quality and preparedness among students,” she added. To motivate students to take online learning seriously, the college held competitions online. Students uploadedvideos on YouTube talking about Corona virus and making mind boggling posters “We were surprised by their writing skills and thoughts when they penned down essays related to the lockdown’s impact on their lives.

The faculty also has been rolling out webinar sessions. “Not only this, our students also volunteered to feed starving stray animals as a Rotaract club initiative,” Dr Philomena adds. Adhya Bennabhaktul BCOM computer applications (final year) says, “We also received the video for the classes for further requirements. Being able to see my classmates everyday, interact with the teachers and also study in the comfort of home was great. I could get used to it,” she quips. For now, online seems to be the way for students.