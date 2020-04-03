STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

But the classes must go on...

The faculty also has been rolling out webinar sessions.

Published: 03rd April 2020 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Dr Philomena, Director and Correspondent of Villa Marie Degree College for Women, Somajiduga, says, “The lockdown did not deter our spirit of learning. We changed the home-bound mode to learning outbound. We are reaching out to the students by delivering lectures into their homes.” The college went online by conducting virtual classes using Zoom application. The faculty used WhatsApp to forward audio /video lectures. Computer simulation is being utilised to the maximum by forwarding power point presentations to the students.

“The faculty have been sharing audio and video links related to the subjects and checking the assignments and reviewing projects on line. The end semester exams slated in May may get deferred but the recaptualisation is taking place through forwarding the study material and ensuring the academic quality and preparedness among students,” she added. To motivate students to take online learning seriously, the college held competitions online. Students uploadedvideos on YouTube talking about Corona virus and making mind boggling posters “We were surprised by their writing skills and thoughts when they penned down essays related to the lockdown’s impact on their lives.

The faculty also has been rolling out webinar sessions. “Not only this, our students also volunteered to feed starving stray animals as a Rotaract club initiative,” Dr Philomena adds. Adhya Bennabhaktul BCOM computer applications (final year) says, “We also received the video for the classes for further requirements. Being able to see my classmates everyday, interact with the teachers and also study in the comfort of home was great. I could get used to it,” she quips. For now, online seems to be the way for students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp