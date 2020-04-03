Citizens rise to the challenge  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : St. Francis College for Women, Begumpet, organised a Covid- 19 Relief Program to those families such as of daily wagers, domestic workers and rag-pickers who were severely affected indirectly. The management of St. Francis in collaboration with its Department of Social Management, had decided to meet the needs of those individual families surrounding the college.

The relief programme of the college is a phased program. Phase one was for Brahmanwadi slum located in the heart of city and near the college. It has around 100 families who are essentially domestic workers, plumbers, electricians, daily laborers, construction workers etc. However, a good majority of them are ragpickers. On Thursday, Dr.(Sr) Alphonsa Vattoly, Provincial Superior SCCG, Thirupathanna, ACP-Punjagutta Division, Nrinjan Reddy, Nagaiah Additional Inspector and Parmesh from Panjagutta police station along with Sr. Sandra Horta, Principal, Dr. (Sr.) Shirley Vice- Principal, Sr. Alphonsa K, Correspondent of the college took part in it.

They donated 100 ration kits for Brahamanwadi slum and 50 to migrant workers from different cities stranded in the city and who are in contact with Dr. (Sr) Lissy Joseph-Director of National Domestic Workers Movement for help and support. About 10 basthi leaders from Brahmanwadi slums were invited to receive the tokens from the dignitaries. This coupon helps them to collect their month long ration from the local supermarket with which the college has placed the order of ration kits for these 100 deserving families, the college informed. The leaders were entrusted with 10 families each to help them receive their provision from the store.

On each day one member from each of these 25 families will go and receive their ration kit. The relief programme which took place in the college premises concluded with basthi leader Prabhu Das, also beneficiary thanking the donors.

Breakfast and lunch for needy at Banjara Hills basthi

As part of their contribution towards those who are affected due to Covid19 lockdown, Abdur Rahman, Founder & President of Helping 2 Hands The AR Foundation at Shaikpet in the city, has been providing 100 breakfast and lunch packets near the Indo American Cancer Hospital circle at Banjara Hills. “We have distributed packets of idli, upma and vegetable biryani for the poor and the elderly in the vicinity. We also have obtained the police permission to distribute it while maintaining social distancing,” said Rahman. He’s available on 9908243786 for coordination