COVID-19: Chaos at Hyderabad's unregistered madrasas crammed with kids despite lockdown 

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is reigning chaos in unregistered madrasas in the city. Though lockdown is in force to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and there are instructions to shut the madrasas, several unregistered residential madrasas are open, crammed with kids.

As many as 80 students were found crammed inside the cramped rooms of a madrasa in Hayatnagar on Thursday like sardines in a can. The surroundings are unhygienic. There was an air of squalor about the madrasa.

According to District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Devendra Chary, the pathetic situation of the madrasa was discovered when Asha workers went inside. “The students were found in groups in all corners of the narrow and seedy rooms,” he said.

Later, the district child protection officers with the help of the policemen asked madrasa owners to immediately sanitise the area as children are vulnerable to Coronavirus.

They also asked them to isolate the students for the next three weeks and requested the municipal authorities to disinfect the area.

There are about 250 madrasas in Hyderabad but many of them have been closed following orders issued by the government.

But some unregistered madrasas are still open as the students have no where to go. Being orphans, they have no support from any quarters outside the madarasas.

“The School Education Department is closing all the madarsas — one after the other to contain the spread of Coronavirus,” said Nazir Hussain, caretaker of ‘Jamia al Noor Lil Banaat Madrasa’ and a spokesperson of madrasas in the city.

“But, only a very few madrasas are identified by the government. Earlier in March, with the closure of all educational institutes, 10 madarsas which are aided by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan were closed. However, the majority of unregistered madarsas remained open though the education department threatened to impose a fine of Rs 50,000 if the madrasas function,” he said.