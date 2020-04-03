STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COVID-19: Chaos at Hyderabad's unregistered madrasas crammed with kids despite lockdown 

As many as 80 students were found crammed inside the cramped rooms of a madrasa in Hayatnagar on Thursday like sardines in a can.

Published: 03rd April 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

According to District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Devendra Chary, the pathetic situation of the madrasa was discovered when Asha workers went inside.

According to District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Devendra Chary, the pathetic situation of the madrasa was discovered when Asha workers went inside.

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is reigning chaos in unregistered madrasas in the city. Though lockdown is in force to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and there are instructions to shut the madrasas, several unregistered residential madrasas are open, crammed with kids.

As many as 80 students were found crammed inside the cramped rooms of a madrasa in Hayatnagar on Thursday like sardines in a can. The surroundings are unhygienic. There was an air of squalor about the madrasa.

According to District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Devendra Chary, the pathetic situation of the madrasa was discovered when Asha workers went inside. “The students were found in groups in all corners of the narrow and seedy rooms,” he said.  

Later, the district child protection officers with the help of the policemen asked madrasa owners to immediately sanitise the area as children are vulnerable to Coronavirus.

They also asked them to isolate the students for the next three weeks and requested the municipal authorities to disinfect the area.

There are about 250 madrasas in Hyderabad but many of them have been closed following orders issued by the government.

But some unregistered madrasas are still open as the students have no where to go. Being orphans, they have no support from any quarters outside the madarasas.

“The School Education Department is closing all the madarsas — one after the other to contain the spread of Coronavirus,” said Nazir Hussain, caretaker of ‘Jamia al Noor Lil Banaat Madrasa’ and a spokesperson of madrasas in the city.

“But, only a very few madrasas are identified by the government. Earlier in March, with the closure of all educational institutes, 10 madarsas which are aided by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan were closed. However, the majority of unregistered madarsas remained open though the education department threatened to impose a fine of Rs 50,000 if the madrasas function,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad madrasas Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Chennai corporation staff risks their lives to keep you safe
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp