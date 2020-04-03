STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joining the cops to feed the hungry

The Freemasons of Telangana said they have been providing COVID-19 Relief to the needy for the past ten days, ever since the lockdown was declared.

For migrant workers and daily wage earners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The Freemasons of Telangana said they have been providing COVID-19 Relief to the needy for the past ten days, ever since the lockdown was declared. The 250-year-old organisation with 800 members across the twin cities and does charity work for the community has been providing groceries-- rice, toor dal, edible oil, tamarind, chilli powder and salt. It has also been supplying cooked food at Market Street, Secunderabad and Medipally, Uppal and Bowduppal.

“We have been providing this relief with the support from Rachakond Police Commissionerate, Chaitanyapuri, Medipally, Uppal and Market Street Police Stations, informed Madan Mohan Lal, Maddulete and D. Ramchandram, three Assistant Regional Grand Masters for Telangana Area. The total value of the Relief may touch `10 lakh during the lockDown”, they added. On request from Add. DCP--Admn Ms Shilpavalli of Rachakond Police Commissionerate and Medipally Police, Freemasons of Telangana supplied 700 kgs rice, 100 kgs Toor Dal etc to Amma Odi, an orphanage.

“We have so far provided groceries to the poor, slum, hut dwellers, street-side people under Rachakonda Police Limits. Six hundred groceries bags comprised of essential groceries such as rice, oil, dal, chilli powder, tamarind etc”, added Maddulete. On the request from Chaitanyapuri Police, we have supplied 100 bags of essential groceries sufficient for a family for about weekdays.

They also provided meal to 200 people every day for 15 days with the support from P. Shankar Yadav, SHO of Market Street Police Station of Hyderabad City Police. “We are planning to distribute 105 family packs of groceries to the slum dwellers in Boduppal, informs Ramchandram. They have plans to do on-ground distribution this week too.

Comments

