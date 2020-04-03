Lockdown after-effect: Traffic pollution down by 36 per cent in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It seems as if the nationwide lockdown, announced by the Central government to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2, has come as a blessing in disguise for the environment.

One week into the 21-day lockdown, the pollution levels in Hyderabad have significantly plummeted, reiterates official figures, resulting in better air quality and clearer skies.

As a result, there has been a 36 per cent drop in the levels of Nitrogen Oxide (NO2), mostly released by vehicles and power plants, during March 2019 as compared to last year.

Further, the city has recorded much lower levels of harmful microscopic Particulate Matter known as PM 2.5, according to the data released by Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB).

Owing to the lockdown, which has been continuing across the State for more than a week, all factories, markets, shops, and places of worship continue to remain closed, most public transports suspended and construction work have been halted. According to pollution experts, this has positively impacted the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the State capital.

Speaking to Express, Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) analyst Sunil Dahiya, said that March 2019 recorded cleaner air quality levels when compared to that of several previous years. In the meantime, PM 2.5, which is considered particularly dangerous, also witnessed a drop of about 24 per cent.