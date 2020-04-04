Case against Covid patient for attacking Gandhi doctor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chilkalguda police, who registered cases, against a Covid-positive patient for assaulting duty doctors at the Gandhi General Hospital, questioned him and his family members in connection with the incident.

The family members of patient were provided counselling by police. Investigation officer, sub-inspector M Rajasekhar, stated that they have registered cases against the patient for assaulting the duty doctor.

Police impressed upon the patient and his relatives the gravity of the Covid-19 situation and the key role being played by doctors.

They registered cases under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Sec 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC.

Forces deployed

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have deployed forces at the Gandhi Hospital as a precautionary measure to prevent any further untoward incidents. These forces will work round the clock on a shift basis. They have been provided with special medicated kits to wear at all times.