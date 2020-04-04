STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRMP agencies to start road work in all six GHMC zones soon 

This is to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience as the State is under lockdown.

GHMC staff sanitising a street in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

HYDERABAD: The engineering wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been instructed to take up road work under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) immediately, for which the tender process has already been completed.

All the superintendent engineers (SEs) and executive engineers (EEs) have been asked to ensure that the CRMP agencies start the road work in all the six zones from Friday night as necessary permissions for the same have already been granted.

Besides, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao has said the work on main roads, which was to be completed by the CRMP agencies in the first half of the year, be taken up now.

This is to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience as the State is under lockdown. As per the agreement, the private agencies have to re-carpet 50 per cent of the stretches allotted to them before May this year.

They also have to maintain the major stretches in the city for the next five years. The agreement stipulates that the agencies should maintain and operate a total of 401 stretches covering 709 km at an estimated cost of `1,827 crore.

The tender process for work on about 390 roads has been completed at an estimated cost of `61.54 crore. However, the work is yet to start.

Engineering officials have been asked to start the road work immediately in view of the lockdown and any slackness would be viewed seriously, said senior GHMC officials.

When it comes to BT roads, work on as many as 46 stretches has to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 12.81 crore covering about 31.64 km in all the six zones.

