HC judge recuses self from hearing plea contending quarantine was not insisted upon for abroad returnees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court recused from hearing a PIL that contended that the 14-day quarantine was not insisted upon for international passengers who returned to the State between February 1 and March 25.

The petition also complained about the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) to doctors and para-medical staff in the State.

The division bench headed by Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was dealing with the petition on Friday when Justice Lakshman recused from hearing the matter as one of the petitioners is his relative.

The PIL is expected to come up for hearing before another bench next week.

The petitioners — Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi, and Dr Cheruku Sudhakar from Nalgonda — complained about non-supply of essential commodities at reasonable prices to people, particularly the migrant labourers and hostel students, during the lockdown period.

They sought court directions to the State for supply of essential commodities such as foodgrains, vegetables, fruits, N-95 masks, sanitisers, medicines and others at reasonable prices to all the people.