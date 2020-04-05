Good news amid COVID-19 gloom: 16 patients discharged from Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KOTHAGUDEM: In a silver lining amidst the sharp spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the State, 16 people who initially tested positive for the disease were discharged from Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday, taking the total number of discharged patients till now to 33.

The discharged patients include second Covid-19 case detected in the State, a girl from Kothagudem district who had returned from Italy. The girl from Kothagudem speaking to Express over phone said, ‘’I received very good treatment in Gandhi Hospital.

"The doctors and other staff were in touch with me regularly and had a very positive attitude’’.

Her parents also expressed delight and thanked the hospital staff. Dr Sravan Kumar, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, said the discharged patients will still require 14 days of isolation at home.

Another official from Gandhi Hospital said, “They were supposed to be discharged on Friday but it took time to finish the paper work. It was already late night by the time all formalities were completed and some of the people were from other districts. So, we shifted the discharge time to Saturday morning.”