NGO distributes rice, oil to Rohingya families in Hyd

United Nations-affiliated NGO, Save the Children, distributed 25 kg of rice and three oil packets each to 880 families in 21 Rohingya settlements till Saturday.

Published: 05th April 2020 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Members of ‘Save the Children’ distribute essentials to Rohingyas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  United Nations-affiliated NGO, Save the Children, distributed 25 kg of rice and three oil packets each to 880 families in 21 Rohingya settlements till Saturday. Another 1,325 Rohingya families have been identified in Balapur for the drive. 

Other essentials such as wheat flour, pulses, chilli powder, turmeric powder, onion, garlic, salt and sugar will be distributed as a second tranche from April 7 onwards, said Save The Children. Hygiene kits containing soaps and floor/toilet cleaners will also be part of the distribution in the second tranche. 

Keeping safety protocol and social distancing in mind, a door-to-door delivery model was followed. It also helped to reach out to the pregnant, lactating, differently-abled and elderly to access rations. Vikas Gora, deputy director, Save the Children stated that, “Over four-and-half years, Save the Children is working on the rights of children of refugees in close collaboration with the Government of Telangana, UNHCR and other stakeholders.

During the current Covid crisis, we have been ensuring that the children have access to dry rations and hygiene kits, sufficient for a month at least. We appreciate support and involvement of health officials and police, community volunteers, local leaders including young change-makers who have been supportive.”

SAFETY FIRST
Keeping safety protocol and social distancing in mind, a door-to-door delivery model was followed. It also helped to reach out to the pregnant, lactating, differently-abled and elderly to access food rations

