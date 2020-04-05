STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serving the homeless

Braving several obstacles, a team of around 15 from the NGO has rescued as many as 15 people since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown.

Members of NGO ‘The Second Chance’ along with the homeless people in one of their shelter homes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While we are all in the safety of our homes during the lockdown, there are thousands out there who are not blessed enough to afford that ‘luxury’. Considering this, a city-based NGO called ‘The Second Chance’ has taken it upon itself to rescue the homeless in the city. 

Braving several obstacles, a team of around 15 from the NGO has rescued as many as 15 people since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown. After rescuing these shelterless, the NGO gives them the dignity of house, bath, food and medical facility. 

Speaking to Express about his initiative, 24-year-old Jasper Paul, the founder of the NGO said: “We have been doing the same for the last couple of years, but doing the same during the lockdown is difficult, in a different sense. At the start of the lockdown, some of our team members were beaten and abused by the city police due to which we could not do anything. Later we somehow managed to get four special passes from the police to go out.” 

In the past few days, the NGO has received several calls from various sources informing them about many homeless people spotted in different areas. Jasper started ‘The Second Chance’ in March 2017 with one old lady and a small house and today it has grown with 150 people in three of their shelter homes at Yapral, Cherlapalli and Ghatkesar. The NGO provides shelter to people who are above the age of 50 and those who don’t have families. To inform it about any destitute in your locality, contact: 9502245821.

