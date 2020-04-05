Teen celebrates b’day by distributing food to migrants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Moulika Perumandla, who turned 16 on Saturday, celebrated her birthday by distributing food to migrant labourers and homeless people at Sanathnagar and SR Nagar. She usually celebrates her birthdays by distributing food at a government hostel in Balkampet.

As the children have all gone home owing to the lockdown, she decided to help others who have been hit by the same. Moulika, who was to write her SSC exams which got postponed, came across several reports about stranded migrant labourers going hungry.

She asked her father Narender if she could mark her birthday by serving them food. They prepared 150 food packets and distributed these to the needy at SR Nagar, Fatehnagar railway station and Sanathnagar bus stop.