ULBs asked to sanitise, disinfect shelter homes across Telangana

HYDERABAD: As most of the home shelters accommodate majority of vulnerable sections of the society, ie., elderly people, instructions have been issued for sanitisation and disinfection of Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH) to contain Coronavirus outbreak among old people in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State.

People over the age of 70 years and those with chronic diseases are most vulnerable to contract Covid-19 as older people don’t have a strong immune system. Realising this, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has written to the Mission Director of Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) to maintain hygiene, take care of old people and providing three meals a day to inmates of the shelters during the lockdown period at all the SUH in the ULBs including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The TMEPMA Mission Director and Telangana Director of Municipal Administration, N Satyanarayana has written to the Project Directors and Municipal Commissioners of all ULBs which have home shelters. The Directorate Of Municipal Administration (DMA) asked the ULBs to disinfect the shelters with prescribe chemical sprays like Sodium Hypchlorite in consultation with the Health department. The homeless population should be sensitised about Coronavirus, especially regarding the need for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. ULBs were told to ensure supply of soaps and sanitisers at all the shelters. The inmates suspected of having COVID-19 should be provided mandated medical care.

GHMC to disinfect residential areas by April 15

The GHMC will now disinfect all residential areas under its limits by April 15. GHMC aims at covering all areas under its limits, including residential colonies and isolated spots of the twin cities, by April 15, EVDM Director Vishwajit Kampati said.