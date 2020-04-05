STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

ULBs asked to sanitise, disinfect shelter homes across Telangana

People over the age of 70 years and those with chronic diseases are most vulnerable to contract Covid-19 as older people don’t have a strong immune system. 

Published: 05th April 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

For representational purposes (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As most of the home shelters accommodate majority of vulnerable sections of the society, ie., elderly people, instructions have been issued for sanitisation and disinfection of Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH) to contain Coronavirus outbreak among old people in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State.

People over the age of 70 years and those with chronic diseases are most vulnerable to contract Covid-19 as older people don’t have a strong immune system. Realising this, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has written to the Mission Director of Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) to maintain hygiene, take care of old people and providing three meals a day to inmates of the shelters during the lockdown period at all the SUH in the ULBs including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The TMEPMA Mission Director and Telangana Director of Municipal Administration, N Satyanarayana has written to the Project Directors and Municipal Commissioners of all ULBs which have home shelters. The Directorate Of Municipal Administration (DMA) asked the ULBs to disinfect the shelters with prescribe chemical sprays like Sodium Hypchlorite in consultation with the Health department. The homeless population should be sensitised  about Coronavirus, especially regarding the need for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. ULBs were told to ensure supply of soaps and sanitisers at all the shelters. The inmates suspected of having COVID-19 should be provided mandated medical care.

GHMC to disinfect residential areas by April 15
The GHMC will now disinfect all residential areas under its limits by April 15. GHMC aims at covering all areas under its limits, including residential colonies and isolated spots of the twin cities, by April 15, EVDM Director Vishwajit Kampati said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus disinfectants
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp