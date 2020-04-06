Accused booked for assaulting constable in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after an unknown accused assaulted a constable in Poolbagh, Chandrayanagutta, the police booked a case on Sunday.

The accused attacked the constable with lethal weapons, said Rudra Bhaskar, inspector, Chadrayanagutta police.

The police are verifying CCTV footage of the area and questioning locals to identify the accused.

According to the police, the accused had gone to a bank in Poolbagh to collect the Rs 1,500 that is being distributed to white ration card holder by the State government.

They were allegedly denied the money by the bank. Irate over the incident, they assaulted Praveen, a constable of Chandrayanagutta police, who was sitting on a parked bike near the bank.

Police are probing into the incident.