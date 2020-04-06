BITS Pilani Hyderabad distributes essentials to poor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As various good samaritans and NGOs are doing their bit to ensure that the poor and distraught are provided with basic necessities, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, has decided to distribute rations to poor families.

The institute has decided to cover residential areas adjacent to its campus at Shameerpet, including three small villages, and distribute rations among the poor and daily-wage earners.

As part of the drive, the institute distributed essential provisions to 450 needy families on Sunday, at the residential colony situated close to its campus.

The essentials distributed included rice, atta, toor dal, oil, sugar, tea powder, soaps, detergent bars, turmeric powder, chili powder and salt.

The institute’s officials said a similar distribution drive would be carried out in the villages of Anthaipally and Farahnagar in the next two days.

G Sundar, Director, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus, was present during the distribution of essentials on Sunday along with other district officials, including M Srinivasa Reddy, Municipal Chairman of Gundla Pochampally.