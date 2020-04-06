STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

BITS Pilani Hyderabad distributes essentials to poor

The institute has decided to cover residential areas adjacent to its campus at Shameerpet, including three small villages, and distribute rations among the poor and daily-wage earners.

Published: 06th April 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Homeless queue up for food at Secunderabad railway station on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

For representational purpose. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As various good samaritans and NGOs are doing their bit to ensure that the poor and distraught are provided with basic necessities, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, has decided to distribute rations to poor families.

The institute has decided to cover residential areas adjacent to its campus at Shameerpet, including three small villages, and distribute rations among the poor and daily-wage earners. 

As part of the drive, the institute distributed essential provisions to 450 needy families on Sunday, at the residential colony situated close to its campus.

The essentials distributed included rice, atta, toor dal, oil, sugar, tea powder, soaps, detergent bars, turmeric powder, chili powder and salt.

The institute’s officials said a similar distribution drive would be carried out in the villages of Anthaipally and Farahnagar in the next two days.

G Sundar, Director, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus, was present during the distribution of essentials on Sunday along with other district officials, including M Srinivasa Reddy, Municipal Chairman of Gundla Pochampally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BITS Pilani Hyderabad BITS Pilani Hyderabad
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp