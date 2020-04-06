DGP directs SPs, CPs to create WhatsApp groups with police and duty doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police officials created a WhatsApp group for police and duty doctors. The Directed General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy today directed all district Superintendent of Police (SPs) and Police Commissioners to create a WhatsApp group by adding government doctors, paramedical staff and policemen posted at hospital to the group for exchanging latest developments.

“The police provide security and safety for duty doctors and paramedical staff at hospitals. Based on alerts posted in the group, SPs, CPs must respond immediately and take measures in solving emergency issues,” the DGP said.

Stating that police will take measures to prevent attacks on duty doctors, the DGP assured that police have been deployed in all government hospitals. Police department has also provided medical kits to policemen posted at hospitals.