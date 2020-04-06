STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown: GHMC distributes ration to poor

The Mayor also distributed essential kits to 1,100 families residing in Indiramma Gruha Kalpa, Church Colony.

Published: 06th April 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chairman of Civil Supplies Corporation (CSC) M Srinivas Reddy said that 50 per cent of a total of 87.55 lakh white card holders have availed ration during the lockdown so far. ‘The rest of it will be distributed within four days.

"The same will be extended for a month, if need be,” he added.Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with the CSC chairman, made a visit to a ration shop in Ramnagar, where 12-kg rice was distributed per person. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said, “There is no need to panic. All white card holders will be provided ration.”

Each kit contains 5 kg rice, 1 kg daal, 1 kg onions, 1 kg oil, and 250 grams of tamarind. Additionally, Bonthu Rammohan visited the GHMC’s temporary shelter for migrants at Nampally Exhibition Ground.

He distributed 400 blankets and energy drinks to the migrant workers. He further said that in a bid to maintain social distancing, of the 530 people in the shelter, 130 were shifted to Victory Playground. 

“Most of them are migrant workers hailing from nearly 10 states. The State government is committed to their welfare,” the Mayor added.

