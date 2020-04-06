Man held for sharing fake video on COVID-19 on WhatsApp

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keesara police of Rachakonda commissionerate registered a case against a person who was circulating a fake video about Covid-19 through WhatsApp. The accused Pabbala Venkatesh posted a video in “Rampally friends” group on the messaging platform.

Venkatesh posted a video in the group, blaming a community as responsible for the spread of the Coronavirus.

As the message is in violation of guidelines, police took suo-moto notice of the video and registered a case against Venkatesh under relevant sections of the IPC and Disaster Management Act, 2005. Further investigation is underway, said police officials.