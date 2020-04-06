STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana CM KCR urges PM Modi to let West Bengal factories contniue producing gunny bags

The Chief Minister said that the State government has made all arrangements to ensue that the farmers would not be put to loss.

Published: 06th April 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the factories in West Bengal that produce gunny bags which are necessary for farmers during harvesting time all over the country. 

As there is a need for 20 crore gunny bags in Telangana, he urged the Prime Minister to move those gunny bags by special trains to which the latter responded positively, an official press release from the CMO said on Sunday.

Later at a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that there would be no interruption in procurement of paddy though lockdown is in force in the State.

The Chief Minister said that the State government has made all arrangements to ensue that the farmers would not be put to loss.

The government would procure the food grains from farmers in full he said. He said to prevent crowding in market yards procurement centres are being opened in villages. 

“Harvesting and procurement should not suffer at any cost. The officials should ensure that the farmers use harvesters to harvest the crop. The mechanics who help farmers use the harvesters should be given passes so that that they could visit villages and help them,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi K Chandrasekhar Rao West Bengal gunny bag factories
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp