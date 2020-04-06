Telangana CM KCR urges PM Modi to let West Bengal factories contniue producing gunny bags

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the factories in West Bengal that produce gunny bags which are necessary for farmers during harvesting time all over the country.

As there is a need for 20 crore gunny bags in Telangana, he urged the Prime Minister to move those gunny bags by special trains to which the latter responded positively, an official press release from the CMO said on Sunday.

Later at a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that there would be no interruption in procurement of paddy though lockdown is in force in the State.

The Chief Minister said that the State government has made all arrangements to ensue that the farmers would not be put to loss.

The government would procure the food grains from farmers in full he said. He said to prevent crowding in market yards procurement centres are being opened in villages.

“Harvesting and procurement should not suffer at any cost. The officials should ensure that the farmers use harvesters to harvest the crop. The mechanics who help farmers use the harvesters should be given passes so that that they could visit villages and help them,” he said.