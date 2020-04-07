From kitchen table to the vegetable garden

Akila Chungi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lockdown has made me self-dependent. We used to have a cook and just before the lockdown, she left. Eversince, I have been cooking a lot and trying different cusines. I am hooked on to Mediterranean cuisine especially preparing falafel. The best part is that I am using fresh vegetables for the dishes using very less oil, spices and salt.

That way I am getting used to eating simple but tasty food. I am a non-vegetarian but during lockdown we are eating very less meat because of the freshness issue because we don’t know the source and also who has handled the cut. Whatever we are getting it is from the known sources. Till last year, I used to grow a lot of vegetables in the backyard of the house.

Now I am going back to growing my vegetables and fruits. I would like to start by preparing the beds for the vegetables to grow. I have got dry seeds with me. In the worst case scenario I can take seeds from cut vegetables and use the same for gardening. During this lockdown tt’s been really nice to spend time with family getting into a similar routine.

We have been doing yoga together and watching movies while having food together. It’s also heartening to witness how we all are adapting the routine of one another. It’s also a time for deep soul searching. All of us should concentrate on improving life skills as in absence of support this is what we really need.

– Akila Chungi, potter and entrepreneur