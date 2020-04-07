STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

From kitchen table to the vegetable garden

The lockdown has made me self-dependent. We used to have a cook and just before the lockdown, she left.

Published: 07th April 2020 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Akila Chungi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The lockdown has made me self-dependent. We used to have a cook and just before the lockdown, she left. Eversince, I have been cooking a lot and trying different cusines. I am hooked on to Mediterranean cuisine especially preparing falafel. The best part is that I am using fresh vegetables for the dishes using very less oil, spices and salt.

That way I am getting used to eating simple but tasty food. I am a non-vegetarian but during lockdown we are eating very less meat because of the freshness issue because we don’t know the source and also who has handled the cut. Whatever we are getting it is from the known sources. Till last year, I used to grow a lot of vegetables in the backyard of the house.

Now I am going back to growing my vegetables and fruits. I would like to start by preparing the beds for the vegetables to grow. I have got dry seeds with me. In the worst case scenario I can take seeds from cut vegetables and use the same for gardening. During this lockdown tt’s been really nice to spend time with family getting into a similar routine.

We have been doing yoga together and watching movies while having food together. It’s also heartening to witness how we all are adapting the routine of one another. It’s also a time for deep soul searching. All of us should concentrate on improving life skills as in absence of support this is what we really need.
Akila Chungi, potter and entrepreneur

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp