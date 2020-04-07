Here’s how to take care of the elderly, remotely

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the frightening aspects of the Covid - 19 lockdown has been staying away from family members. The problem becomes more acute if you have elderly parents living away in another city or country. In such a scenario, communication can become easily strained, especially around health. That is why, a contact-less health monitoring device sounds like a good idea. A start-up based in Bengaluru has come up with Dozee, monitor that tracks heartbeat, respiration, sleep and stress-recovery.

Speaking to Express, Mudit Dantwade, the CEO of Dozee, said: “Our device can measure these body functions with 98.4% accuracy. It can be placed under the mattress and the users would not even feel it is there. You can plug in Dozzee and keep it under the mattress, register on Dozee app, and sleep as you always do.”Talking about how it measures sleep quality, he added: “We have different stages of sleep, and the parameters for each stage has already been defined for different age groups. Our device helps to track stages like deep sleep and REM.

It also takes into account snoring and restlessness to determine the quality of sleep. Similarly stress is calculated through the rate of heart beat. The data from the device can be read on a dashboard or by downloading an app.””In these times when a pandemic is on, our respiration data can tell you if a person is deviating from the ideal values, and take action if necessary,” Mudit added.

Explaining the working principle of the unit, he said: “Our device uses ballistocardiography as the underlying technology where a thin sensor sheet is placed below the mattress (any mattress up to 18 inches) of the user to capture the data on micro-vibrations in the body. This data of micro-vibration is further analyzed using artificial intelligence algorithms to create health data about the user.” Dozee is available online and is now available at a special price of RS 7,500.