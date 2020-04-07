Parents can file complaint if schools seek fees beforehand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The threat of Covid-19 still looms in the horizon amid the lockdown, but some schools in the city are eager to start next academic year’s admissions and have sent messages to parents asking for payment of fees by April 15.

This despite the fact that schools have been ordered to remain shut for the lockdown period till April 14 and no information regarding their reopening have been initiated by the Central or State government. Parents have alleged that some schools have even raised the amount for the school fees.

When contacted, Hyderabad District Education Officer B Venkata Narsamma told Express that parents can raise a complaint with the School Education department if the school of their ward is sending them such messages.

The Hyderabad School Parents Association on Monday issued a representation requesting the State to issue orders for postponement of deadlines for payment of school fees from April 2020 to at least June 2020, apart from no fee hike for the academic year 2020-21, keeping in mind the fact that for many people the lockdown has had a negative impact on their incomes.

The HSPA also cited a circular issued by Karnataka government recently, regarding the same.