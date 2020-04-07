STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Parents can file complaint if schools seek fees beforehand

This despite the fact that schools have been ordered to remain shut for the lockdown period till April 14 and no information regarding their reopening have been initiated by the Central or State govt.

Published: 07th April 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The threat of Covid-19 still looms in the horizon amid the lockdown, but some schools in the city are eager to start next academic year’s admissions and have sent messages to parents asking for payment of fees by April 15.

This despite the fact that schools have been ordered to remain shut for the lockdown period till April 14 and no information regarding their reopening have been initiated by the Central or State government. Parents have alleged that some schools have even raised the amount for the school fees.

When contacted, Hyderabad District Education Officer B Venkata Narsamma told Express that parents can raise a complaint with the School Education department if the school of their ward is sending them such messages.

The Hyderabad School Parents Association on Monday issued a representation requesting the State to issue orders for postponement of deadlines for payment of school fees from April 2020 to at least June 2020, apart from no fee hike for the academic year 2020-21, keeping in mind the fact that for many people the lockdown has had a negative impact on their incomes.

The HSPA also cited a circular issued by Karnataka government recently, regarding the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp