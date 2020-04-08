City-based Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation turns 15 

HYDERABAD: The Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation, founded on April 6, 2005, completes 15 eventful years. “Set up to revive theatre in Hyderabad, this humble journey of the Foundation has seen some unprecedented global milestones and global accolades in the process. We are grateful to the nation for giving us a Padma award and a Special Postal Cover in appreciation of our theatre revival, and to countries across 3 continents for giving us global excellence awards; France, UK, USA, Canada, Turkey, UAE and Singapore, being some of them,” said Mohammade Ali Baig, theatre actor who curates the theatre festival.