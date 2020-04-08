City-based Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation turns 15 

HYDERABAD: The Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation, founded on April 6, 2005, completes 15 eventful years. “Set up to revive theatre in Hyderabad, this humble journey of the Foundation has seen some unprecedented global milestones and global accolades in the process. We are grateful to the nation for giving us a Padma award and a Special Postal Cover in appreciation of our theatre revival, and to countries across 3 continents for giving us global excellence awards; France, UK, USA, Canada, Turkey, UAE and Singapore, being some of them,” said Mohammade Ali Baig, theatre actor who curates the theatre festival.
“We take pride in having curated one of the country’s most prestigious theatre festivals (which is in its 14th year now), probably the largest privately-run one. Likewise, we feel gratified about giving global audiences across the world original Indian, specially Hyderabad-centred theatre content, which has lit up not just famous forts and palaces, but also revered theatre spaces, as far as Edinburgh and Oxford. Absolutely rare honours for original Indian theatre – both writing and production.