Hydroxychloroquine used for treating patients at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hydroxychloroquine, the drug that has threatened diplomatic relations among countries, is being used at Gandhi Hospital to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.The drug is also being used for disease prevention (prophylaxis) among healthcare workers, while keeping in mind their co-morbidity conditions, if any.

As of now, the drug, which was easily available earlier, has been take off shelves from pharmacies in the State as a measure to meet the demand for Covid-related treatment.

It is important to note that the ICMR has recommended hydroxychloroquine as a consensus treatment for Coronavirus. The drug has also become the epicentre of global politics as various countries, including the US, has demanded the export of the drug from India.

Speaking to Express, Dr MG Krishnamurthy, HoD (Pulmonology) at Gandhi Hospital, said, “This pandemic is dynamic in nature. The discussion and research around Covid-19 is ever-changing. As there is no specific treatment, we are following the methods that have been successful in other countries who have been dealing with a far worse situation. The hydroxychloroquine is not exactly an anti-malarial drug. But it does have similar components. We are using it to treat moderate to critical-severity patients, and also as a prophylaxis for healthcare workers.”

Dr SA Rafi, consultant pulmonologist at CARE hospital, agrees that the results of using hydroxychloroquine has been positive so far. “The recommendation from the ICMR is based on consensus, and not on research. However, during such times, something is better than nothing. The drug definitely has the properties to prevent contracting of the infection by the healthcare workers. However, instances such as co-morbidity should be assessed. For example, if a healthcare worker has any cardiovascular condition or hypertension, the said drug should be administered only after taking a cardiologist’s opinion into account.”

Can the elderly who are prone to Covid-19 use the drug as a prophylaxis? “As co-morbidity increases with age, it is not always advisable. But in extreme situations, with proper guidance, it can be used. However, complete social distancing is the ideal way for people over 60 years of age to avoid contracting the infection,” said Dr Rafi.

He also added, “Most of the hospital pharmacies have taken the drug off the shelves since the demand for the drug is set to increase. I personally use it as a prophylaxis in exact prescribed dosage.”