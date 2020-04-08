STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lock down

I learnt I can multitask.  I can cook three meals a day, sweep, mop, do the dishes, and laundry.

Published: 08th April 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Radha Krishnaveni, voice artist
I learnt I can multitask.  I can cook three meals a day, sweep, mop, do the dishes, and laundry. I have super powers! I also learnt that your chipped nail polish, or your faded hair clour, can never interfere with your work. Greatest learning: My floor doesn’t need mopping everyday. Also, what an awesome cook my son is!

Reeja Karra, dance instructor
I think the biggest lesson I have learnt in this lockdown is just how important having basic life skills like cooking and cleaning are. Many a times we complain about how we are not getting a workout in or don’t have time to eat healthy. But I realise now in the lockdown that because of stress or whatever reasons, we just get lazy and come up with excuses to not do more at home. Frankly doing all the housework and eating at home has made me feel healthier and more active than I have been in a long time.

Harini Rao, singer
I learned that having a home, with loving people, food on your plate, unlimited water and electricity are things we take for granted. I’ve learned to value them more than ever before. It’s also given me that extra time that’s making me anxious, so I’ve learned to channelise it in painting and cooking. I’m teaching extra classes for want of human interaction as well as enrolling into multiple workshops as a student. It’s an interesting time to be alive!

Phaneendra, Farmer activist
This lockdown has made me respect my mother more. As I struggle with everyday cleaning and cooking, I wonder how she has done it all her life. In order to keep my mind healthy after these unpleasant tasks, I have started meditation. However, I draw my inspiration from Nelson Mandela who spent 27 years in prison. I am now looking at this 21-day lockdown as a period to take rest, enjoy pollution-free nature.

Harshini Mekala, 
Miss Transqeen India 2018 and HR manager
After seeing the hardships that the transgender community is facing after lockdown, am realising that it is very necessary to have some savings. I know people who are unable to buy a meal. Another very important learning is that we should have our own house, otherwise paying rent can be difficult during such times. I am also realising the need to save nature. I have also decided that I will grow vegetables at home so that i do not face such scarcity in future. 

(Inputs from Manju Kalanidhi and Kakoli Mukherjee)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp