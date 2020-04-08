By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Radha Krishnaveni, voice artist

I learnt I can multitask. I can cook three meals a day, sweep, mop, do the dishes, and laundry. I have super powers! I also learnt that your chipped nail polish, or your faded hair clour, can never interfere with your work. Greatest learning: My floor doesn’t need mopping everyday. Also, what an awesome cook my son is!

Reeja Karra, dance instructor

I think the biggest lesson I have learnt in this lockdown is just how important having basic life skills like cooking and cleaning are. Many a times we complain about how we are not getting a workout in or don’t have time to eat healthy. But I realise now in the lockdown that because of stress or whatever reasons, we just get lazy and come up with excuses to not do more at home. Frankly doing all the housework and eating at home has made me feel healthier and more active than I have been in a long time.

Harini Rao, singer

I learned that having a home, with loving people, food on your plate, unlimited water and electricity are things we take for granted. I’ve learned to value them more than ever before. It’s also given me that extra time that’s making me anxious, so I’ve learned to channelise it in painting and cooking. I’m teaching extra classes for want of human interaction as well as enrolling into multiple workshops as a student. It’s an interesting time to be alive!

Phaneendra, Farmer activist

This lockdown has made me respect my mother more. As I struggle with everyday cleaning and cooking, I wonder how she has done it all her life. In order to keep my mind healthy after these unpleasant tasks, I have started meditation. However, I draw my inspiration from Nelson Mandela who spent 27 years in prison. I am now looking at this 21-day lockdown as a period to take rest, enjoy pollution-free nature.

Harshini Mekala,

Miss Transqeen India 2018 and HR manager

After seeing the hardships that the transgender community is facing after lockdown, am realising that it is very necessary to have some savings. I know people who are unable to buy a meal. Another very important learning is that we should have our own house, otherwise paying rent can be difficult during such times. I am also realising the need to save nature. I have also decided that I will grow vegetables at home so that i do not face such scarcity in future.

(Inputs from Manju Kalanidhi and Kakoli Mukherjee)