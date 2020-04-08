STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low-cost visor giving us more hope

The idea stemmed from the need to meet the in-house requirement and was soon made available to meet the current crisis. Its open-source file is now being shared far and wide with other organisations.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when there are many reports on shortage of personal protective equipment, the team at L V Prasad Eye Institute’s (LVPEI) Center for Innovation has risen to the occasion to create a low-cost innovative indigenous OS Visor for the LVPEI clinicians and front line staff. The full-face protective gear is a transparent visor that is worn over the surgical mask to protect the entire face.

Barely 48 hours later, the design of the product that has a production cost of approximately `50 (under $1 USD per piece), was ready for use. With his experience in the medical field, Sandeep is of the view that engineers can contribute a lot to the healthcare sector in democratizing healthcare and making it more affordable for the masses. 

