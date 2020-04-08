STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Regional Transport Authority database to nail lockdown violators

L&T said that over 200 cameras have been deployed in key areas which have the capacity to identify and analyse crowds.

Published: 08th April 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Regional Transport Authority’s (RTA) database of vehicle owners is being used to identify vehicles which go beyond the 3-km limit from their residences amid the lockdown in the city, Larsen and Toubro said.

The L&T Smart World and Communication, business unit has been helping various governments including that of Telangana in establishing ‘rule of law’ and ‘controlling crowding’. In a release, L&T said vehicles in the city are being continuously monitored by using machine learning-based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR). “The moment a vehicle crosses the 3-km limit; an automated alert is being sent out to the police. L&T said that over 200 cameras have been deployed in key areas which have the capacity to identify and analyse crowds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Regional Transport Authority Larsen and Toubro
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp