Regional Transport Authority database to nail lockdown violators

HYDERABAD: The Regional Transport Authority’s (RTA) database of vehicle owners is being used to identify vehicles which go beyond the 3-km limit from their residences amid the lockdown in the city, Larsen and Toubro said.

The L&T Smart World and Communication, business unit has been helping various governments including that of Telangana in establishing ‘rule of law’ and ‘controlling crowding’. In a release, L&T said vehicles in the city are being continuously monitored by using machine learning-based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR). “The moment a vehicle crosses the 3-km limit; an automated alert is being sent out to the police. L&T said that over 200 cameras have been deployed in key areas which have the capacity to identify and analyse crowds.