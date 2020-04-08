Telangana State Human Rights Commission chief inspects measures in Old City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With reports emerging from the Old City that social distancing is not being followed, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) chairperson made a surprise visit there to check arrangements made to enforce the same.

The officials informed that nearly 120 cases have been booked in Charminar zone for various violations.

The TSHRC chairperson Justice Gunda Chandraiah, discussed with the ACP of both law and order wing and of traffic wing on measures being taken.

The police officials informed that in the five police station limits namely Charminar, Hussainialam, Kamatipura, Bahadurpura, Kalapathar nearly 11 FIRs and 72 petty cases were booked. Charminar PS saw the highest of these FIRs.

Further, police have also confiscated vehicles of those loitering without any reason and 52 two-wheelers were seized.