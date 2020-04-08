STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana State Human Rights Commission chief inspects measures in Old City

The officials informed that nearly 120 cases have been booked in Charminar zone for various violations.

Published: 08th April 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

A street vendor sells masks at Charminar in Old City on Sunday; (right) tourists being turned away from the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad as it has been closed due to COVID-19 fear.

A street vendor sells masks at Charminar in Old City on Sunday.(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With reports emerging from the Old City that social distancing is not being followed, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) chairperson made a surprise visit there to check arrangements made to enforce the same.

The officials informed that nearly 120 cases have been booked in Charminar zone for various violations.
The TSHRC chairperson Justice Gunda Chandraiah, discussed with the ACP of both law and order wing and of traffic wing on measures being taken.

The police officials informed that in the five police station limits namely Charminar, Hussainialam, Kamatipura, Bahadurpura, Kalapathar nearly 11 FIRs and 72 petty cases were booked. Charminar PS saw the highest of these FIRs.

Further, police have also confiscated vehicles of those loitering without any reason and 52 two-wheelers were seized.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp