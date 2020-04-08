Thundershowers likely till April 10

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, on Tuesday released an orange-level weather warning suggesting that hailstorms, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds will take place in isolated areas of the State between April 7-10. According to IMD, “The hailstorm, thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 km/hour is likely to be witnessed across the districts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and other isolated areas of the State.”

These pre-monsoon showers are because of cyclonic circulation that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. Until Tuesday evening, Hanwada area of Mahbubnagar received 48.3 mm rainfall followed by Marriguda of Nalgonda that received 39.3 mm.