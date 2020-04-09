12 containment clusters in Hyderabad to curb COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday initiated cluster containment in 12 areas of the city as a proactive measure to reduce the spread of Covid-19 among the community. In the last two weeks, GHMC has studied the areas in the city to figure out the geographic distribution of COVID-19 positive cases. According to their study, 89 of the total 150 positive cases in the city were registered from 12 areas.

According to officials of the GHMC, bars will be raised and a heavy police force will be deployed in the suburbs of Ramgopalpet, Shaikpet, Redhills, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Mayuri Nagar of Miyapur, Yousufguda and Chandanagar. Only health officials will be allowed to enter these areas, conduct door-to-door health checkups, GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar informed.

People will not be allowed to leave these containment clusters, and outsiders will not be allowed to enter them. Police officials will ensure that there is a strict prohibition on unnecessary movement. Also, the roads will remain barricaded.

In these areas, special attention will be given to sanitation and spraying of disinfectants. Containment clusters will help contain the disease within a defined geographic area. According to officials, the municipal corporation will work along with healthcare officials to help them identify positive cases, if any.

“This cluster containment strategy can also help us prevent the transmission of diseases to the other parts of the city,” GHMC commissioner said. Police will monitor and ensure social distancing measures.