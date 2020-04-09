Hyderabadis to KCR, KTR

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

So you’ve always had some brilliant ideas or suggestions that you wanted to personally share with KCR and KTR, but did not get the opportunity to do so? Good friends suggested you tweet to the state heads, but then your post just got buried under thousands of other posts. So we at The New Indian Express decided to encourage you to tweet to us what you wanted to tell them and we will convey it to the bosses, in one compact page.

Here are some we picked from the #TNIETalksCovid which were sent to @XpressHyderabad. From asking for door delivery of daaru to disinfectant tunnels in Wave Rock, you came up with many. Presenting to you some gems...

Syed Wahab @syeddwahab

I request @TelanganaCMO to look after the police officers. Because there are few officers who are in civil dress idk whether they are actually police officers or not and they are unnecessarily creating chaos and beating poor people for no reason

Akhilesh Reddy Singi Reddy @AkhileshSingi

How can #Youth potential b leveraged in #crisismanagement & smartly in #NationBuilding as we are at leisure

Malakpet Diaries @MalakpetD

Every apartment should have their own Disinfectant Tunnels installed for sometime as a precautionary measures. GHMC should give a demo on this if required. All garbage bins must be thoroughly sprayed.

Abhilash Sandhya @Abhi181

Please make communication better. Give a list of phone numbers to contact for food, accommodation, health emergency etc. They have provided a list of phone numbers for Hyderabad. What about other districts ?

Donatekart @donatekart

We assisted 5000 vulnerable families with groceries and we’ve crowdfunded food for thousands by making 5rs meal free at @GHMC run Annapurna centres. Corporate’s CSR funds can help social impact startups to scale and tackle corona crisis

Avinash... A Common Man @avinash_truly

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the police & doctors are striving day & night for our safety in Telangana State. They should be rewarded for risking their lives for public safety. Any plans on these lines?

Deepakpatel.bs @DeepakTKD999

Daily workers and middleclass citizens have to pay their montly rent despite economic slowdown. But house owner are asking them rent. State government should give official press release on this. This will ease the money pressure

Dr. Trisheetaa Tej @Trisheetaatej

@TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS sir, @IRCTCofficial has suspended only 3 trains till 30th April. Resuming train, flight & bus services from April 15th should be reviewed. Unless emergency, please stop any incoming happenings into our state. Please. Easy availability of vegetables, an answer to #lockdownblues Sanitized Govt. vehicle with the seller wearing a mask and gloves should reach every corner of the state & sell veggies at regular price.

Ayaz Ahmed Khan - INC Humanity Rights & Media @ayazkhan_inc

CM KCR- KTR hats off Excellently handling the codiv19 cases in Hyd Request to continue the lockdown further 2 weeks as situation is not yet control. Wave of Commercial rentals & utilities bills, feed and help the poor and needy to be increased. Jai Hind.

Chirag Jain @jainchirag

1. Extend lockdown till May 15, revisit & if needed go by BCG recommendation to extend it till Jun 3.

2. Sanitize all localities once in 10 days.

3. Extend full curfew 2 days every week.

4. Shut all meat shops.

5. Initiate random sample tests

HyderabadWatchdog @PowBowHyderabad

Allow one from each such sector such as hair dresser, stationary shop, toy shop etc in each area so that we can still conduct our day to day lives yet not crowd the area. dese r also essential services esp when stuck at home with hyperactive kids

Akshay Kumar Teja @akteja379

1. Govt shld Issue Guidelines to the PDS Centers and the nearby PS to make necessary arrangements (2/3mts apart boxes)in those areas(during distribution time) where ppl line up for goods.If not,These PDS centers are going to be an another hot spots.

2. TS gvt shld follow the Kerala model of Testing Kiosks centers (at least in the Red zone cluster areas) and to the Essentials service workrs workng in red zone cluster (especially Charminar zone). it s high time to check for stage 3 transmission. #TNIETalksCOVID

Srikanth@HappiCitiesLabs @srikieonline

1. lift lockdown in sparsely populated villages and small towns with zero cases, and allow food supply chain (farmers etc) continue business as usual. Keep the borders closed for hotspot cities and towns. Keep hyd locked till zero new cases for 5 consecutive days. 2. Allow home delivery of daaru and cigarettes. Mental peace ke liye. ;-).

Ekta Viiveck Verma @EktaVVerma

Help #domesticviolence victims 1. Appt. a chairperson 4 TSWC, urgently

2. Open up pop up counselling centres

3. Subsidise hotel rooms (like France)

4. Allow women to report DV at grocery stores/pharmacies

5. Recruit extra volunteers who cn take calls n work online

Sovi Vidyadharan @vidyadharansovi

#Kerala govt permitting shops to sell, repair and service mobile phones, computers, accessories as well as mobile recharge centres to remain open on Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm. TS can follow same

Namrata Sadhvani @NamrataSadhvani

1. Set up a information cell specifically to counter fake news on WhatsApp, a number where we can send all ridiculous messages and it is vetted by some media experts and sent us back saying fake or true. Helps us fight corona and fake news. 2 birds. 1 shot

2. Stay inL Hum Honge Kamyaab Ek Din - an appeal by mom bloggers to everyone to stay indoors and help state fight Covid-19. Use social media wisely

Rajkumar @arelliraj

1. PDS centres and ration shops

should give coupons like bank tokens to avoid crowding and enable social distancing with the seller wearing a mask and gloves should reach every corner of the state and sell veggies at regular price.

2. Consider door-to-door in smaller areas and slums. Reduces crowding

AJITH NAIR @ajithnairpk

After lockdown we IT professionals need Disinfectant Tunnels to be installed in our campus at Waverock for a precautionary measure. I request govt to consider this and do the needful.

Vijeye D @Donofhr

Govt should look at alternate healing methods like Reiki Distance healing, Marma Yoga, Mudras, Meditation, Keeping a fake smile on the face help improve immunity. Work on psychological and alternate solutions

Sharan Burugoju @learnersharan

There should be elimination of nepotism and favouritism in the supply of safety gears like N95 masks, PPE’s. As large amount supply diverted VIP’s and other high-graded personalities, mostly priority give to the covid warriors...

Advaita @AdvaitaVedenta

Open Wineshops. Did not CM say that ‘evariki ye ibbandi vunna sthanika adhikarulaku cheppandi?

Sravya P @SravyaP2

Please let us know the plan of action for the coming 2 months? These coming two months are very crucial for me and my family.

Looking forward to your response.

Aalok Vedi @AalokVedi

Haven’t been able to place an order for Groceries online? Is there a way where the Govt helps in here?

Director Anand @DirectorDrAnand

Do give support and encourage those like us who are away from the state but still doing something for Telugus and for the country. How about a pat on the back with a retweet sir?

Shashidhar Vuppala @Shashee_V

During this lockdown - What is the action plan of @TelanganaCMO to safeguard education system? Any alternative arrangements made to switch to Tech-Education?

We cannot ignore education.

(- Compiled by Manju Latha Kalanidhi @mkalanidhi)