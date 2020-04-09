STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man cooks, feeds biryani to stray dogs in Hyderabad amid lockdown

In fact, until recently, Kumar was cooking the biriyani and serving it to the dogs on his own. Kumar’s friends, who were motivated by his efforts, joined hands with him in the venture.

Published: 09th April 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Youngsters feed biryani to street dogs amidst the lockdown in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Youngsters feed biriyani to street dogs amidst the lockdown in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)

By S Anil Kumar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to the kindness of a small-scale businessman, hundreds of street dogs in Hyderabad are well-fed every day. K Kalyan Kumar, a resident of Anand Nagar Colony in the city, has been feeding chicken biryani (10-kg rice and 8-kg chicken) to these dogs on a daily basis since the lockdown.

In fact, until recently, Kumar was cooking the biriyani and serving it to the dogs on his own. Kumar’s friends, who were motivated by his efforts, joined hands with him in the venture. Now, Raju, Praveen and Chinna are also helping him feed the strays.

“Immediately after the lockdown, I began distributing food and water bottles to the needy, who were seen outside NIMS, Niloufer and Cancer hospitals. But later, I saw some of them wasting the food and water I was giving them. Soon, I stopped distributing food to humans and began focussing on animals,” he said, adding that animals were being neglected during their trying times.Kalyan Kumar runs a tiles shop at Masab Tank.

