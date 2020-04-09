Police to the rescue of hostellers who were asked to vacate premises

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodation owners pressurising inmates to vacate the premises, many of them have approached the police, seeking help to convince the owners to allow them stay till the lockdown gets lifted.

Meanwhile, the police responded to the issue swiftly and extended a helping hand to several inmates. The officials met with several owners and asked them to allow the inmates to stay and not demand rent. A person named Sandeep recently approached the police seeking help to convince his hostel owner to permit him pay rent for March and April in the month of May and allow him stay in the hostel during the lockdown period.

“We stayed in the hostel only for 15 days in March and left for our native places after the announcement of the lockdown. However, we later returned to the hostels based on the request of the police in our native areas. The hostel owners soon started demanding rent and forced us to vacate the premises immediately. Hundreds of hostellers are also facing similar problems,” Sandeep said in his complaint.

Similarly, a person named Navyasri also told the police that she was harassed by her hostel management over phone, demanding that she pay rent or vacate the hostel. Based on the complaint, the higher-ups directed the local police to look into the issue and provide proper counselling to the hostel owners.

Meanwhile, several hostel and PG accommodation owners, against whom the inmates filed complaints, too met the police personnel and explained their situation. They informed the officials that they won’t be able to ensure maintenance without getting rents.