Those who violate lockdown will be booked: Anjani Kumar

Anjani Kumar presented mementos to the doctors and praised them for their best service to patients during the medical emergency.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar presents mementos to medical staff of King Koti hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Anjani Kumar, on Wednesday, directed the police officials to work efficiently to create awareness among the people on the importance of staying home during lockdown period.

The police chief gave the direction while conducting a video conference with all the senior officials. He also interacted with the local personnel to get information on the lockdown situation prevailing in respective police limits and divisional areas in the city. During the video conference, Anjani Kumar was informed about various measures taken by the officials to curb vehicle movement on streets, the duties of patrol staff and special teams.

He lauded the efforts of the personnel working away from their families and round-the-clock. All necessary gear have been provided to the officials for discharging their duties efficiently, he said and added that the police would take stringent action against violators who come out unnecessarily during lockdown time by registering cases under relevant sections.

Meanwhile, the police chief visited several hospitals on Wednesday and felicitated the doctors who are working with in the isolation wards. Anjani Kumar presented mementos to the doctors and praised them for their best service to patients during the medical emergency.

