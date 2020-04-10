200 pharma firms meet with Hyderabad's Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police along with the other government departments on Thursday conducted a meeting with representatives of around 200 pharma companies operating in their jurisdiction.

They discussed issues related to manufacturing, supply of raw material and distribution of bulk drugs and the measures to sort them out.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told the representatives that all government departments are available round the clock and the companies are to run without any interruption. Pharma representatives brought up issues of price control of raw materials, transportation of employees from residence to offices.