Containment zones may go up to 15, says Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Given the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases, the Hyderabad police have set up massive barricades on the roads that lead to containment areas. On Thursday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with GHMC officials visited Mallepally, the area where several Coronavirus cases were reported. Also, the area has quite a few residents who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz prayers and are in quarantine.

The Police Commissioner said the number of these containment zones are likely to go up to the 15 from the existing 12. Each zone has a population of 4,000 to 7,000. Medical teams are conducting door-to-door surveys and providing medical assistance.

If any person is found to have symptoms of Coronavirus, they will be shifted to hospital for treatment. Regular activity has completely ceased in these zones and places of worship have been closed,” Anjani Kumar said. “We have blocked all streets leading to containment zones to prevent vehicle movement. We are ensuring that residents in these zones are staying indoors. If people need essentials, police and GHMS staff will provide the same. No one will be allowed out,” Anjani Kumar emphasised.