COVID-19: Assembly Deputy Speaker Padma Rao to give goods worth Rs 1 cr in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assembly Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud will distribute Rs 1 crore worth of essentials to the middle class in the Secunderabad Assembly segment on Friday.

Currently in the packing stage, around 10,000 packets will be distributed. Each packet comprises 10 kg rice, 2 kg red gram, 1 kg sugar, 500 g tamarind and a pouch of edible oil.

“The poor are getting support from the government. But, the middle class will not get any help. They cannot even seek their neighbours’ help. That is why I decided to provide them with some relief in this tumultuous time,” Padma Rao Goud, who was spending from his own pocket, told Express. Ensuring social distance, his followers will go door-to-door and hand over the packets to the people.