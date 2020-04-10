COVID-19: Hyderabad's Chilkalguda graveyard flouts norms of lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Activists in the city have raised objection to a notice put up at Chilkalguda graveyard asking “Muslim brothers” to visit the graveyard between 6 am and 5 pm on April 10.

The notice has been issued on April 6 clarifying that since the graveyard is closed on April 9 for Shab E Baraat, it advises people to visit it on April 10, i.e., Friday. Calling it highly irresponsible given the COVID-19 ooutbreak, activist Lubna Sarwath has written an open letter to the managing committee of Jame Masjid Ahle Sunnat waal Jamaat.

In the letter, she said that the whole move is blatantly against the lockdown rules and the ongoing struggle to contain and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.